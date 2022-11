Kannada superstar Yash became a pan-India star with his action packed avatar as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF franchise. Both KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 were high on action and the audience showered their love and appreciation equally. As south film are gaining momentum in north regions, Yash opened up about how north people made fun of south films.

At the India Today Conclave, Yash said that ten years ago, dubbed south films became quite popular in the north India. But initially people started watching them with a different perspective and had different kinds of opinions. "People used to make fun of South films. They were like ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’ (what is this action? everything is flying!)” he said at the event.

He further added that eventually people got hooked on to watching south films and they started understanding that art form. However, the major problem with south films was that they were sold for a bare minimum price and were being dubbed in bad quality and presented in a bad way with funny names.

Yash credited SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and his own KGF franchise for changing people's perspective about south films. He said that Baahubali gave the much needed push and it broke the barriers between north and south. He added that people have now started noticing south films, which was long pending.

After the massive success of KGF 1 and KGF 2, Yash will again reprise his role of Rocky Bhai in KGF 3. The final credit scene of KGF 2 also teased the audience about part 3 of the franchise. However, Yash is really not keen to start working on KGF 3 yet as he wants to try his hands at something else, as of now.