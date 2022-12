KGF star Yash is a gentleman and time and again he has proved it. And this latest instance once again proves why he is the perfect inspiration to follow. After south film's success, there is a lot of debate going on that south has managed to overpower Bollywood and it has when it comes to box office numbers. KFG Chapters 1 and 2 are some of those super successful films that worked immensely well among the Hindi audience as well. And since then people have started comparing and claiming that south people are doing better films, and are sidelining Bollywood films. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan and others mourn Kaikala Satyanarayana's demise, Yash shares plans after KGF 2 success and more

But clearly, this south superstar is NOT happy with the disrespect that Bollywood is facing and in his recent interaction with Film Companion, the actor said, " I don't want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same way. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south".

In an interaction with us the star had also mentioned how south films were taken a joke earlier due to the sun standard dubbing, but today things are changed and for good. During an interaction with BollywoodLife, we had asked Yash about the question that superstar had raised about why south films work in Bollywood and our films don't in the north to which he explained that they work immensely hard to attract the audience here and if the same will be done by Bollywood actors their films will too work and to begin with is the language barrier. He proved why he is the biggest star and even Bollywood actor like has called Rocky Bhai the sensation in the industry now.