, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are all set for their upcoming film which is scheduled to release on February 11. Meenakshi and Dimple had an interaction with the media recently in which the spoke about the film and more. Talking about the kissing and intimate scenes in the film, Meenakshi said that director Ramesh Varma informed her about them when he narrated the story. She said that such things are a part of commercial movies and she had no qualms in performing them on screen.

Meenakshi also added that mouthing dialogues in Telugu was a big task for her. Talking about Ravi Teja, she said that his comedy timing is impeccable. "He used to make me feel comfortable on sets and used to give me time. I really enjoyed working for this movie. I don't really think about duration of my character, but I'm particular about importance of my character in a film. I feel happy to get such big project as my second one," said the actress.

The actress went on to say that heroines in Ravi Teja's films have good importance. She added that we can't judge characters immediately and that's what she learnt in acting school. She also said that commercial films have all the emotions and everything they do is part of acting.

On the other hand, Dimple said that she rejected many item songs offers after Gaddalakonda Ganesh. She added that she wanted to prove herself as an actress and thus refused all of them. “That doesn’t mean that I’m against doing special songs. But I had decided not to do item songs for now,” said the actress on a concluding note.