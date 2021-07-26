Khiladi: Exciting news for Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja fans; after much delay, film's shoot to resume from THIS date – deets inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Director Ramesh Varma and producer Satyanarayana Koneru’s Khiladi shoot resumes today, 26th July. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, after the blockbuster success of Krack, and director Ramesh Varma, after the sensational hit of Rakshasudu, have collaborated together for the first time for an action entertainer like Khiladi. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru, the film has completed major portions and the team has announced the resumption of the shoot today, 26th July in Hyderabad, after facing multiple delays due to lockdowns ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic as also other factors. Also Read - Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team

Before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a big schedule of was wrapped up in Italy. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the two heroines, who've been roped in for the movie opposite , and several of their scenes have also been canned. Word is that Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences in theatres.

renders the soundtrack of Khiladi. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film, which is being co-produced by Bollywood production house, Pen Studios, in association with the Tollywood banner, A Studios. The film, under Havish Production, comes with the tagline 'Play Smart', making us only wonder about the twists, turns and thrills in store for the audience, who're expecting a lot from Mass Maharaja after Krack. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother, Sagar, provides the dialogues while Srimani pens the lyrics and Amar Reddy has usurped the editing duties for Khiladi.