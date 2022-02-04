Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja is all set to release on 11th February, basically a week from now. However, there's strong chatter with Telugu film industry, trade and media circles that the movie might get postponed. So, is the Ramesh Varma directorial, costarring , , Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, , , , Thakur Anoop Singh, , , and Anasuya Bharadwaj, in strong supporting roles being postponed due to the theatrical restrictions, ensuing from the third COVID-19 wave. Well, the answer to that is both yes and no. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Soulful Gehraiyaan title track, gritty Raktanchal 2 trailer, Kangana Ranaut's OTT debut and more

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that is likely to move away from its 11th February release date as a night curfew is still on in Andhra Pradesh, which is a prime market for the starrer along with Telangana. Said night curfew is expected to be lifted from 14th February onward, which is when theatres will again start running shows till late. They may still function at 50% occupancy, but the makers aren't concerned about that all that much as they are with the night curfew scenario. In such a situation, our source informs us that the Telugu movie is likely to be shifted merely a week ahead and release on 18th February instead of the earlier designated date of 11th February. Also Read - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Trailer out: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer to premiere on THIS date

As we mentioned earlier, the reason for Khiladi's delay is the third COVID-19 wave and the theatrical restrictios ensuing from it, but the delay isn't expected to be as long as some other movies in the country across industries and languages have faced. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer to release on this OTT platform; fetches record post-pandemic price for a Telugu movie? [EXCLUSIVE]