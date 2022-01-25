Khiladi: Ravi Teja starrer to release in Hindi, will Salman Khan's remake now get shelved?

After the success of the Hindi dubbed version of starrer Pushpa: The Rise, many filmmakers down South are now planning to release their films in Hindi as well. starrer Telugu film is slated to hit the big screens on 11th February 2022. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Khiladi are planning to release the film in Hindi as well. Now, this reminds us that last year, there were reports that has bought the Hindi remake rights of the film. So, if Khiladi releases in Hindi, will Salman’s remake get shelved? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and more – who will win Salman Khan's show? VOTE NOW

While talking about Khiladi releasing in Hindi, a source told the portal, “There aren’t enough Bollywood films releasing at present and hence, the makers are on the verge of locking the idea bringing Khiladi in Hindi. It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood stars that set the box office on FIRE with these 30 superhit love triangles

“It would be the first Ravi Teja film to be released in Hindi. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the content across India in Hindi and their strategy will be concentrated towards fetching good showcasing in single screens. It’s a double role action film, and the idea is to provide content to the single screen owners,” added the source. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares latest pictures from Maldives; calls it her happy place and we couldn't agree more

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise also received a great response in single screens, so it will surely be interesting to see what response Khiladi’s Hindi version will get. Apart from Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in movies like Ramarao on Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Meanwhile, Salman has many interesting films lined up like Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, 2, and No Entry 2. Tiger 3 is slated to release in December this year.