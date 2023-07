Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. The actress has also established herself to be a pan-India star as she has her fans spread all across the nation. With The Family Man 2, she managed to spread her wings and get love from every part of India. Oo Antava from Pushpa also helped her gain immense popularity. However, the last year has been a tough one for Samantha Ruth Prabhu health-wise. The actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. In October 2022, she shared the same with fans. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not let anything hinder her focus on her career and continued to work on her projects. But now we hear that the actress is all set to take a one-year-long break. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about her feelings for Naga Chaitanya, here's what she has to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take a long break; know why!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a few projects in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. It is expected that the final shooting schedule of this film will come to an end in the next three days. Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also going to be seen in the Indian chapter of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. It is a web series that is being directed by Raj & DK. Once she has completed these two projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning to take a long break from work to focus on her health. She wants to regain health and also focus on seeking additional treatment. The actress has also reportedly returned advance money to producers for the projects that she had already signed and is not planning to sign any movie - Telugu or Bollywood - for at least some time.

Well, health comes first, always! Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved that she is a fighter at heart and can face any situation head on.

Talking about Khushi, it is slated to release on September 1, 2023. Fans are quite excited to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry in the film. Citadel with Varun Dhawan is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.