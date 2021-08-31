Kiara Advani is the new Nayanthara! Actress hikes her fee for Telugu films?

Bollywood actresses have been working South films. There are many who have become the favourites down in the South. They even get huge pay packs. There have been many times when these actresses asked for Rs 1 Cr as fees. However, situations have changed a bit and the South Indian film industry is now relying more on Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada actresses. But a lot of North Indian actresses are ruling the industry but they didn't come here with the Bollywood tag. But the crunch of actresses had led the Tollywood producers to run behind Bollywood actresses again. Kiara Advani is one actress who is doing well with offers from Telugu Film Industry. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal leave fans speechless with their chemistry as they dance to Raataan Lambiyan – watch video

Now, we hear that Kiara Advani has hiked her fees and is demanding Rs 4 Cr as remuneration for a film. Her stardom was in the starting stage when she acted with Mahesh Babu earlier. Now Kiara has four films in hand and those producers have to pay her that much. In the South industry, was only Nayantara who came to this extent in remuneration. Kiara Advani's film, Shershah has got her a lot of popularity. People have been praising her for her role in the show. The film has been loved by the fans as well as the critics. Earlier, in 2018, Kiara Advani was brutally trolled for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her facial looks. Many people felt that she has used lip-fillers and her cheeks appeared to be swollen. The actress had given a befitting reply to trolls saying that it was just a bad makeup or photography adding that her cheeks looked swollen probably because she had eaten biryani last night. But Kiara has later revealed that she almost believed the comments that she has done something to her face.

"Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, 'Oh, she has done plastic surgery.' And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face)," Kiara told Arbaaz Khan on his chat show Pinch 2.