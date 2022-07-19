Kiccha Sudeep calls it ‘victory of content’ as south films rule over Bollywood at the box office

For a long, there has been a huge debate about south films overpowering Bollywood movies at the box office. The films like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, and KFG part one and two have been ruling at the box office and no Hindi films have managed to dethrone these films until Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan's Jug Jug Jeeyo. Both these films have managed to win audiences hearts and stay at the theatres for a longer run. however, till now, we haven't got a massive hit like RRR which earned more than 1000 crore across the box office. And now one more south star is coming with his release Vikrant Rona. Kiccha Sudeep is damn happy that south films are finally getting the space that it deserved and the love that it has longed for years. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa gets dethroned by THESE two popular female characters as the STRONGEST lead on Indian television [View Poll Results]

Kiccha Sudeep talks about south films overpowering Bollywood movies

Calling it the victory of content, in interaction with HT, Kiccha said, " When the content starts speaking, it starts travelling. This hasn't been forced. It has been happening organically on its own. It's the victory of content". He even addressed if there was a cultural flow that stopped south films from making their way into Hindi cinema and vice versa, he said, " We were watching , Maine Pyaar Kiya, we were watching , and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. So, we have watched films from that culture, stories of Gujarati and Punjabi families, in cinema halls in Bangalore. It's not about cultural differences. If I give you what you haven't seen, you will be interested".

Recently Kichcha Sudeep and got into a war of words after his statement of Hindi is more a national language didn't go down well with the Bollywood superstar. Later they sorted it out and today Kiccha openly talks about his camaraderie with Ajay Devgn. Apart from him, Kichcha Sudeep shares a great bond with superstar as well.