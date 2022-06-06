Kiccha Sudeep on Hindi language row with Ajay Devgn: 'I'm happy that one topic I started ended with...'

and Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter exchange had started a nationwide debate on Hindi as the national language of India. While Ajay had questioned Kiccha on his statement in Hindi, the Vikrant Rona star had replied to the actor in English asking what would have been his reaction if he had replied in Kannada. Now that the dust has been settled, Kiccha said that he is happy that the discussion that he started ended with closing statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn: These Bollywood actors charged a bomb for blink-and-you-miss-it roles in films

"I spoke as a citizen, I spoke as a Kannadiga too, and I think I spoke as everybody you know, whether I'm sitting here, I think I'm talking on behalf of everybody, including you - Whatever your mother tongue is, whatever you're born with that’s always close to you. Alright, that doesn't mean that we disrespect the other languages, we respect every language. So there is no disrespect among the people here. It is just political. And I welcome that and I'm happy that one topic that I started some time ended with the leader of the country speaking and ending it in such a beautiful manner. And I welcome that one,” Kiccha told Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez mocked for her sparkling feather outfit; netizens say, 'Pakshirajan Ki Wife'

Kiccha further said that the discussion was between him and Ajay. "So whatever the extensions were - if you realize a lot of people took the topic, but nobody tagged us. They just wanted the topic. And they took it politically all over the place. And I think that is a zone where we both didn’t belong," he added. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more: When Bollywood parents spoke about their kids

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep's much awaited pan-India movie Vikrant Rona is being presented in the north Indian market by Salman Khan Films. It also stars , Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The movie will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English and others on July 28.