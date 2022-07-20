Kiccha Sudeep opens up about Salman Khan receiving death threats; calls him a harmless man

Salman Khan is under house arrest reportedly s the superstar got death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gang of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for killing Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Ever since Salim Khan received the death threat letters, security has been beefed up outside the superstar house and there is security 24 7. However, the superstar is extremely boredom by this house arrest and he has been catching up with all his good old friends and one of them is south star Kiccha Sudeep. Also Read - Urfi Javed resumes fight with Farah Khan Ali after she praises sister Sussanne Khan's bralette look; reminds how she was 'slut-shamed' [View Post]

In his interaction with Zee Media, Kiccha was asked about Salman Khan receiving death threats, to which he said, " I checked on him. Main Salman sir ke baare me ye bata deta hun ki unko abhi chodo, toh vo abhi paidal niklege, abhi cycling niklege vo. Ye unka decision nahi hai, ye unse pyar karne vale logo na and police deparment me jo kaam karte hain, unka responsibility hai. Varna vo abhi bhi niklege paidal. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man."

Kiccha Sudeep is extremely fond of superstar Salman Khan and they share a great bond for years now. The actor who is awaiting his next release Vikrant Rona is co-produced by Salman Khan Films, and talking about his equation with the superstar, Kichcha said, " There’s a reason why I like him. I don’t like him because he has stardom. I adore him for his stardom but I like him because of the kind of human being he is. We started meeting each other more on the sets of 3. Being an actor, stardom won’t impress me". He even added that Salman Khan is a man of pure heart and he never likes people who have two faces. Well, many other actors in Bollywood have the same opinion about the Tiger 3 star.