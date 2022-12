Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa recently landed himself in hot waters after he angered fans with his insensitive remarks on Lady Luck. During a promotional event of his upcoming film Kranti in Karnataka's Hosapete on Sunday evening, an alleged fan of late hurled a slipper at Darshan over his recent remarks. The incident has been condemned by Kiccha Sudeep, Shivarajkumar and more members of the film fraternity. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR wins three more awards, slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan and more

Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter to share a long statement on the incident and said that 'each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm.' He also tried to acknowledge the dispute between Darshan and Puneeth's fans and tried to make them understand that even the late Kannada superstar wouldn't have liked this kind of violent behaviour.

The Vikrant Rona star also said that despite his differences with Darshan, he can't ignore his contribution to the Kannada cinema. He added that Darshan didn't receive this kind of treatment and the incident has disturbed him a lot. "Rebelling like this isn't an answer or a reaction towards any situation," Kiccha said in his statement adding that 'Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons, for which Kannada and Karnataka are respected across all states.'

Rebellion isn't always an Answer.

Actor Shivarajkumar also took to Twitter and said that the attack on Darshan has pained him since they they live a family. Actor turned politicians and also echoed their sentiments asking people not to insult artistes like this and cautioned all the fan clubs to maitain decorum. Anu Prabhakar, Sharan and other host of celebrities also condemned the incident.

In his recent interview, Darshan had spoken about Lady Luck saying, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out." His comment were tagged as misogynistic, which sparked a huge controversy.