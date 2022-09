Kiccha Sudeepa is one of the top stars of the Kannada film industry. His last movie Vikrant Rona was a super hit. Even audiences in the Hindi belt liked it. Born on September 2, 1973 Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa is hailed for his acting prowess. He has won awards in succession for his fabulous performances. Tarot expert and psychic Kinnari Raval gives us a deeper insight into his personality as he turns 50. She says that he is a very balanced person. Praising his humility, Kinnari Raval says that he is a self-made man who has seen his own share of struggles and turmoil. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: The most heart-wrenching moments after the Bigg Boss star's demise that left everyone's eyes moist

Kinnari Raval tells BollywoodLife, "He has the abilities or traits of a warrior, leader, teacher, Justice, dignity and honour. He is a multitasker, knowledgeable, may like football/ leg game as sports, likes to have 5 cubes in his glass. At times, his cards depict dual personality but the positive side is heavier. He likes discipline in life." She says that he is an introvert who is not sure of releasing his emotions in public. The lady credits his film career to his past karma, which has great impact on him. But she says that he is looking at diverse avenues to grow in life. Kinnari Raval says that he has become a fave of the very those who rejected or shunned him before.

She says that he will soon make investments in other sectors, and also start a project for people in the rural areas. Kinnari Raval says that Kiccha Sudeepa is a pro at putting on a happy face even if he is troubled. She feels he needs to work on his aspect to truly release the stress and turmoil in his heart. She says in her reading, "He is just showing he is happy or content whereas that's not true. He may have become a public figure but now he needs to bring out his other abilities to release the stress like feeling he may be carrying. He has already kind of planned his journey but still needs some assurance to move forward as he does see some obstacles. He will get through them too. But at this stage it is creating unnecessary stress in his life as he has missed out on few calculations. With the release of need to control the situation he will have more clarity and he will have beautiful outcome."

The lady advises him to stop micro-managing and not overthink on matters. She feels he should pray to Goddess Saraswati for more positive professional results. She advises, "He needs to calm down a little. Utilise the knowledge, experience and skills he has earned, wisely to bring in balance. Growth in income is expected. Don't let thoughts hinder your progress. Be grounded at all times and do not be overconfident in the new project. Aggression in work is nice but due to that getting angry/ agitated is not advisable."

She says, "He is a very creative person and can think differently and make right utilization of his ideas to put them in action to earn more. His thoughts are different and may be overwhelming at times, creating chaos in his mind and causing delays. he has ability to still grow."