Fans of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are super excited as the film is going to hit the screens soon. The actor, today, shared a new song from the film and it is going viral for all the right reasons. This song is called Bathukamma and it celebrates the Bathukamma festival which is a traditional Telangana festival. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare OPENS UP on casting couch; reveals a lady called him for auditions at 11 pm

Star-studded song Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to fight it out in India's biggest spy film? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is seen wearing traditional south Indian attire for the first time and the look is taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons. The song features Pooja Hegde celebrating with Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and others. It is a surprise to all the fans when Salman arrives with his bunch of friends/family members including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will start shooting for their BIG action thriller

What is Bathukamma?

Undoubtedly, Hindi audiences would not know about the Bathukamma festival. It is a floral festival that is celebrated on a huge note in Telangana during which women celebrate and worship Goddess Sati with exotic flowers of the region. The song has shown the culture in a very rich way and the production quality looks outstanding. The makers did not leave a stone unturned in beautifully showing the culture of Telangana.

Fans go gaga

Fans of Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde are praising the song on YouTube. Viewers are enjoying the visual delight of the song and called it, “Pure Desi vibe .. no kissing,no attitude,no ashnin chijo this is pure gold.” Elli Avram commented on Salman's Instagram post about the song, “Love this”.