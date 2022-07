's most talked about show Koffee With Karan season 7 has grabbed a lot of attention for its controversies. The most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 saw two superstars including and , who spoke their hearts out about their personal and professional lives. Samantha also spoke about her divorce from actor . But, one particular conversation exchange with host Karan Johar left fans fuming in anger. Fans are not upset with Samantha, but with Karan after he said that Nayanthara is not on his list. Also Read - Divya Agarwal shares throwback picture with ex-BF Priyank Sharma days after breakup with Varun Sood; says, 'No regrets'

On Koffee With Karan 7, host Karan asked Samantha who she thought was the biggest female actor in the South film industry. Samantha referred to her recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal as she said “Well, I just did a film with Nayanthara.” Samantha implied that she thinks Nayanthara is the biggest actress across the industries in South India. Karan responded to Samantha as he said, “Well, not in my list!” This statement of Karan did not go down well with Nayanthara's fans. Also Read - Jannat Zubair, Divya Agarwal and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

@Samanthaprabhu2 Is such a Sweetheart & Sharing her Lovable bond with #Nayanthara ❤️ @karanjohar She is not far in your list coz Your list is full of Nepo-Products which doesn’t deserve any arguements and discussions. #KoffeeWithKaran #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/TDUXGT871Z — A. (@ursavian) July 21, 2022

Karan Johar thinks it’s a big deal for #Samantha to beat #AliaBhatt! Like seriously? The 5 sec silence from Samantha, says it all. She should’ve said was how dare you. Who the fk is Alia Bhatt in front of legends like her & #Nayanthara! #KoffeeWithKaran7pic.twitter.com/dXcpsG8u3S — Master Bay Son (@MasterBaySon) July 21, 2022

Go girl go #SamanthaRuthPrabhu , you just rocked girl?? Karan Johar she’s Samantha not XYZ. She’s Selfmade & knows how to appreciate & Praise real talents like #Nayanthara ?? Much respect Sam:) #KoffeeWithKaran — ?????? (@Beingrealbeing) July 21, 2022

Karan referred to the recent list that was shared by Ormax Media which named the top female actors in the country and had Samantha in the number one position. Within no time, netizens bashed Karan for disrespecting Nayanthara on his show. A comment on Reddit read, “Isn't Nayanthara super well established like Kareena or PC level in the south? Yeh Karan ka problem kya hai Bhai (What is Karan’s problem)?” Another fan wrote, 'KJo I hope you do realize your remake of Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara’s film', while other one said, 'Why does he sound so jealous of Southern Film industry all the time? Even for the blockbusters, he was very passive aggressive'. Also Read - Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and more big banner, huge star cast films that turned out to be big box office disappointments

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside in Atlee’s Jawan. The film will release in June 2023. Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.