Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to OPEN UP about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Karan Johar's show?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her smashing debut on the most popular talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. The actress is all set to speak her heart out and this time she will have no filter. Reportedly the Pushpa star will open up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and talk about what went wrong between the two. Samantha is right now working extremely hard to make her big name in Bollywood as well, and with The Family Man,2 she has already started to make her niche in the Hindi industry. Also Read - Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer to be the superstar's first multiverse film; might follow Vikram's path? [Deets Inside]

Right now Samantha's divorce with Naga is the most talked about topic and many wonder what went wrong between the couple. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But ever since their divorce Samantha has been facing a lot of criticism for ending this relationship, as the netizens are blaming her. Well, we live in a world where every wrong is done by a woman, but Samantha is a badass and she doesn't take any sh*t against her and gives it back in the classiest way possible every time. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya is dating this Bollywood actress just after his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu ? – Deets Inside

Samantha lashes about at the reports of her spreading Naga Chaitanya dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala Also Read - From planting rumours against Naga Chaitanya to being called 'second-hand item' - Times when Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved to be the QUEEN of badass comebacks

Recently there was s a strong buzz about Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his separation with Samantha, the reports suggested that it was Sam who was spreading these rumours, She lashed out at the netizens and took to her Twitter and wrote, " "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!". Her fans are ailing her kick response and are calling her Thalaivii.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on October 21, 2021, and left their fans shocked. However, the couple has moved on and it's high time their fans and the people get over their separation.