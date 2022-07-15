Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently Karan Johar’s most popular gossip show Koffee With Karan along with her bestie Janhvi Kapoor. The two promising actresses of the industry made some shocking revelations about Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan and more Bollywood stars who had near-death experiences
Sara and Janhvi graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. The two revealed some juicy gossip about Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's dating life and much more. Recently, the makers of Koffee With Karan season 7 dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode and left fans shocked. In the video shared by Karan, Sara and Janhvi spilled beams about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship.
During Janhvi's rapid-fire round, she spoke about Rashmika's Instagram followers increasing every day. Sara cheekily took Vijay's name and hinted that the Geetha Govindam is in a relationship. Ahead of the episode, there are strong rumours that something is brewing between Sara and Vijay. Karan asked, "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." Sara says, "Vijay Deverakonda".
On the work front, Sara is currently working with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh for Gaslight. She also has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. While Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The handsome hunk has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu, Thank God and Pushpa: The Rule.
