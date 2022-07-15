Bollywood actress recently ’s most popular gossip show Koffee With Karan along with her bestie . The two promising actresses of the industry made some shocking revelations about Liger actor 's relationship status. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan and more Bollywood stars who had near-death experiences

Sara and Janhvi graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. The two revealed some juicy gossip about Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's dating life and much more. Recently, the makers of Koffee With Karan season 7 dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode and left fans shocked. In the video shared by Karan, Sara and Janhvi spilled beams about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood divas who were trolled for their acting skills

During Janhvi's rapid-fire round, she spoke about Rashmika's Instagram followers increasing every day. Sara cheekily took Vijay's name and hinted that the Geetha Govindam is in a relationship. Ahead of the episode, there are strong rumours that something is brewing between Sara and Vijay. Karan asked, "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." Sara says, "Vijay Deverakonda". Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan compensate distributors for Acharya

Advertisement

On the work front, Sara is currently working with and for Gaslight. She also has an untitled film with . While Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger alongside . The handsome hunk has Kushi with . Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu, Thank God and Pushpa: The Rule.