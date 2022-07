Koffee with Karan 7 is making news. and 's episode made a lot of news. The superstar got trolled as he walked inside carrying Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. The dance on Oo Antava was also found to be cringe-worthy. Now, a publication asked if he would ever come as a guest on Koffee with Karan 7. As we know, and are coming on 's show to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. The pics where Bebo is looking terrific in black pants and bralet is going viral and how. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya feels 'unfortunate' that noise about his personal life is more than his movies; has high hopes from Laal Singh Chaddha

Well, Naga Chaitanya had an answer that would make his fans very happy. Naga Chaitanya told India.com, "On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?" The chat show though controversial has been trending ever since it was announced. The episode featuring and got mixed responses. While people loved the maturity of the actors, some of the too personal questions did not find favour.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen as army man in the movie. The two actors share a great bond. Aamir Khan is also good friends with . Naga Chaitanya said that the noise around his personal life was disappointing. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bought the house they shared together in Hyderabad for a whopping amount. She said on Koffee with Karan 7 that things between the former couple were not cool as of now. It seems they still had heated arguments. But the actress has also moved on bagging some huge projects.