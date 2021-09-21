Valimai star Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and the reason will make all fans delighted

Well, if you are an Ajith Kumar fan, you will definitely know that apart from impressing us with his impeccable acting skills, he is a professional biker and loves to take long trips on his beast. In fact, the actor went on a bike expedition after wrapping up the final schedule of Valimai in Russia to explore the beauty of that place. While fans are waiting for next big update of his highly-anticipated venture, the megastar recently met world famous female biker named Maral Yazarloo to know of her experiences and seek suggestions for his future trips across the globe. Also Read - WOW! Did you know these 7 actors can fly a plane in real-life?
As per the reports, Thala Ajith will go on a long bike journey around the world once he wraps up the shooting of Thala 61, which is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film will go on floors later this year. Also Read - When Netrikann actress Nayanthara landed in a controversy for going to a temple in clothes that weren't 'decent enough'
Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of Valimai, which also stars Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion. The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Kirti Kulhari starrer Pink. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more
