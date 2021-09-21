Valimai star Thala Ajith meets world famous female biker Maral Yazarloo and the reason will make all fans delighted

Well, if you are an fan, you will definitely know that apart from impressing us with his impeccable acting skills, he is a professional biker and loves to take long trips on his beast. In fact, the actor went on a bike expedition after wrapping up the final schedule of Valimai in Russia to explore the beauty of that place. While fans are waiting for next big update of his highly-anticipated venture, the megastar recently met world famous female biker named Maral Yazarloo to know of her experiences and seek suggestions for his future trips across the globe. Also Read - WOW! Did you know these 7 actors can fly a plane in real-life?

With Maral Yazarloo. Maral has traveled solo around the world on a motorcycle. She covered 7 continents and 64 countries.

Ak met up with her in Delhi to know of her experiences and seek her suggestions to enable plan his motorcycle tour around the world in the coming future pic.twitter.com/60HsTs5Mo4 — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 20, 2021

As per the reports, Thala Ajith will go on a long bike journey around the world once he wraps up the shooting of Thala 61, which is directed by H Vinoth and produced by . The film will go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of Valimai, which also stars Kartikeya and in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion. The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of , , and starrer Pink.