Konda Polam: Here's how Uppena fame Vaishnav Tej came on board the magnum opus; director Krish spills the beans

Popular filmmaker Krish, who is known for delivering films like , Manikarnika and others, is currently gearing up for the release of Konda Polam, which is set to hit the screens on October 8. While fans are more than excited for this magnum opus, the national-award winning filmmaker revealed some interesting story about the film.

"During the first Lockdown, all of us directors had a small get-together in June-July. We normally share the details about the books we read. Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna has recommended Konda Polam book and another director endorsed it. I liked the book very much and immediately decided to do a film with it," said the Manikarnika helmer. Revealing that Vaishnav was the first choice for the film, Krish asserted, "Once I decided to do the film, Vaishnav Tej came to mind and he was immediately on board for the film. There is no heroine character in the book. I worked with the Book writer, Sannapureddy Venkat Ram Reddy, and incorporated 'Obulamma'. Cinematographer Gnanasekhar suggested Rakul's name. I could see Obulamma in her when I was narrating the script."

The director shared his experience of shooting the film during the pandemic and said, "We shot for the film in a very difficult terrain. We shot it in the middle of the pandemic with a limited crew. We had to trek the hills along with a herd of 1000 sheep carrying the belongings and equipment ourselves. We meticulously planned the shoot and were able to complete the entire shooting in 45 working days. Then, there are six months of VFX". He added, "Konda Polam will offer a surreal experience. It is mounted on a large canvas with a different subject with forests, tigers, etc. It is an honest attempt and will offer a different experience for the audience. It has been an adventurous ride for all of us during the shoot and will be the same for the audience as well. I am sure the audience will like it."

