Konda Polam: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s action-thriller leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram in HD formats

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and starrer Konda Polam released yesterday at the box office. While the magnum opus has garnered positive reviews from the audience, the makers have faced a big blow as the film has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other similar piracy based websites in HD formats. Well, this leak has all the chances to hamper the box office collections of the film, which is made on good budget. We hope the makers take some strict action soon and make sure that these piracy links get removed from the sites.

Megastar , who watched the film with the cast and crew, shared his review on Twitter as he wrote, "Just watched Konda Polam, A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres and picks pertinent issues and extracts fantastic performances from artists. I trust this film will win as much acclaim and awards as it will get rewards."

Ahead of the release of the film, the director shared his experience of shooting the film during the pandemic and said, "We shot for the film in a very difficult terrain. We shot it in the middle of the pandemic with a limited crew. We had to trek the hills along with a herd of 1000 sheep carrying the belongings and equipment ourselves. We meticulously planned the shoot and were able to complete the entire shooting in 45 working days. Then, there are six months of VFX". He added, "Konda Polam will offer a surreal experience. It is mounted on a large canvas with a different subject with forests, tigers, etc. It is an honest attempt and will offer a different experience for the audience. It has been an adventurous ride for all of us during the shoot and will be the same for the audience as well. I am sure the audience will like it."