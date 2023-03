Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon will be making her pan-India debut wih Ravi Teja's movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. This is her debut in the Telugu industry. As we know, Ravi Teja is one of the top stars of the Telugu film industry. Nupur Sanon was all praise for him. She said that he is one of the most humble people she has ever met in her life. Nupur Sanon tells BollywoodLife, "The film is a huge endeavour. Every day when I would walk into the sets I would be enamoured to see the world that they have created. It was fantastic. You will understand when you see the movie."

She also reveals a surprise about Ravi Teja. She said that his Hindi is even better than many Bollywood actors. Nupur Sanon, "He speaks very good Hindi. I would say it is even better than some actors who work in Hindi films. And he is a very helpful and humble person. I had pages and pages of dialogues in Telugu. He did everything in his capacity to make it easier. He has used some Hindi in places so it could be a bit easier for me. In the world of selfish actors, he is an exception. I feel truly blessed."

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period film. It is directed by Vamsee. The musical score is by GV Prakash. Abhishek Agrawal the producer of The Kashmir Files is also bankrolling this one. Ravi Teja's movies Dhamaka, Krack, Khiladi are some of the movies that have been huge hits in the recent past. Tiger Nageswara Rao is about a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. It is an action thriller.