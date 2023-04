Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) get a job on the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is worried for Shaurya (Baseer Ali), and she goes to the court where Preeta gives her statement in favor of Shaurya and he gets released from the jail. We can see that Rakhi maa (Anisha Hinduja) comes to the house and tells everybody that Shaurya was released because of Rajveer (the other side), this is the connection of their blood, Preeta and Shaurya are both feeling the same way. Shaurya reached home and scolded everyone for not coming to court; he stated that this lady, who is a stranger to him, helped him. Now Nidhi will be very curious to know about Rajveer's Massi. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta saves Shaurya; will the fight between the two brothers become a boon or bane for Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya: Shaurya is going to hit Rajveer

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Nidhi reach Rajveer's (Paras Kalnawat) house as she wants to know about Rajveer's Massi. What will be Nidhi's reaction when she sees Preeta telling her that she is Rajveer's Massi? Even when Shaurya praises Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Nidhi gets jealous and starts instigating Shaurya towards Preeta. In the new promo, we can see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) decide to kill Rajveer, and he starts his jeep and is going to hit Rajveer, but Preeta comes there, and Shaurya stops his jeep seeing Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see an interesting turn in which we can see how Shaurya can change his behaviour and viewers are excited to see Shaurya's other side, which is very sweet, calm, and good. We see how Preeta helps Shaurya understand to choose between good and bad. Viewers also want to know about Kavya because when she enters the show, Preeta's family will be complete. It is going to be very interesting to see how Preeta handles her two sons, Rajveer and Shaurya.