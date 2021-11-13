Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is setting new benchmarks for the handsome actor. The Malayalam movie made Rs 2. 45 crore on day beating the likes of Mohanlal's Lucifer and Mammootty's Mamangam. It is second only to Mohanlal's Odiyan that made more than Rs 3. 34 crore on day one. Dulquer Salmaan fans are loving the movie. Kurup is based on the life of Kerala's most wanted elusive criminal Sukumara Kurup. It is also known as the Chacko Murder Case. A charred body was found in Alapuzzha in January 1984, and it was believed to be of Sukumara Kurup. Critics have praised the script, direction and performances. The actor is looking very good, and people are also loving Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko. Also Read - Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story full HD movie leaked for download on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Telegram and other torrents

The film has been shown in over 525 screens in Kerala and has got record number of shows. It seems advance booking has happened with weekend shows being sold-out. It has made close to Rs 60 lakh on day one in Tamil Nadu, which is a record.

#Kurup Day1 total TN gross is a solid 58 lakhs. 2 CR+ 3-days TN weekend gross expected ?? FANTASTIC!@dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 13, 2021

#Kurup Chennai city & Chengalpet territory report: Evening & night shows were almost 90% full y'day? Today & Sunday will be strong? @dulQuer https://t.co/dlEkew5vkQ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 13, 2021

The movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran. Shobita Dhulipalia is the leading lady of Kurup. Dulquer Salmaan's movie choices in recent times has been simply fabulous!