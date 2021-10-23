Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India biggie with an emotional note; says, 'The film almost feels like my second child'

As we saw the makers announcing the release dates of their pending films post government allowing the reopening of cinema halls, has dropped the release date of ambitious and first pan-India project, Kurup with an emotional note. Announcing that films will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, DQ wrote, "At long long last, we are ready. Ready to set Kurup free. Our biggest film yet, Kurup, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theaters all across the world." Also Read - 'Thalapathy Vijay talks less but his works speaks,' says ace choreographer Brindha Master

Calling the gangster drama his second child, the actor added, "It has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup. In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post production. And then the pandemic. There were long months where we had no idea if Kurup would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times. I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own. There is nothing I havnt and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film. We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. To do justice to it. To nurture and care for it. As it grew from an idea to everyday growing bigger and bigger to what is in my eyes a giant now. Kurup like I mentioned always had a destiny if it’s own. And I always knew it wouldn’t come out till it felt the time was right and it felt ready. And now it’s time to finally let Kurup free. And I pray and hope you all give it wings. And it reaches great heights. Conning Soon Across languages in cinemas near you on November 12th 2021 !" Also Read - Ok Kanmani song Aye Sinamika: Dulquar Salman and Nithya Menon share intimate chemistry as AR Rahman comes up with a heart warming number!

The film marks the second collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and director Srinath Rajendran after Second Show. So, are you excited for this film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.