Amazon Prime Video released Kuruthi on 11th August, on the first day of Onam, Kerala's biggest festival. Since its release, the film is being lauded by critics and the audience alike all across the country. The cast and makers of the movie have been receiving incessant appreciation for their work. Overwhelmed by all the positive reactions that Kuruthi is receiving, lead actor Roshan Mathew took to social media to post a emotional note, thanking all those who've showered love on his and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Roshan Mathew wrote: "Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of love. And for bothering to reach out with your thoughts and opinions. Kuruthi was always special, but you've made it even more precious. Moosa Khader and family (neighbours included) will always be grateful. #Kuruthi Streaming now on @primevideoin @therealprithvi @srindaa @muraligopynsta @warrierm @supriyamenonprithviraj @prithvirajproductions @anish_pallyal @shinetomchacko_official @manikanda_rajan_ @naslen._ @navas.vallikkunnu @sagarsurya__ @jakes_bejoy @abinandhanramanujam ."

What's more, as a special treat for his fans and admirers of Kuruthi, the actor also shared some wonderful BTS pics from the sets. Check out his entire Instagram post below:

Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi stars and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, with Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Murali Gopy and Shine Tom Chacko in strong supporting characters. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and background score of the film, which has been produced by Supriya Menon, Prithviraj's wife, under their Prithviraj Productions banner.