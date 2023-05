Samantha Ruth Prabhu is filming two of her upcoming and majorly anticipated projects, one being Citadel Indian Chapter and the second being Kushi which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Of late, there are a lot of updates on Kushi as the film is being shot for. And now, in an interview, Shiva Nirvana, the director of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi has heaped praises on the Shaakuntalam beauty. Shiva has shared what's the greatest quality of Samantha as an actress. And it will make you respect the gorgeous South Indian actress evermore. Also Read - Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys luxurious duplex apartment worth Rs 7.8 crores [Check deets]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi's director is all praise for the actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has yet again made headlines in entertainment news, though this time, it's in an indirect manner. The director of Kushi, Shiva Nirvana, who previously worked with Samantha on Majili shares that he has utmost respect for a great artiste. He talked about how he worked with Sam on Majili and adds that back then he knew her as a good artist. But after working on Kushi, he was bowled over and understood how great she can act. The director says that Samantha can translate his lines very well and can improve them on this spur-of-the-moment in front of the camera. He praised both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha for their expressions.

Shiva Nirvana reveals the greatest quality of Kushi actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shiva Nirvana calls Samantha super strong. Revealing what's the greatest quality of the actress, the director says, "The greatest thing about Sam is that once she is in front of the camera, whatever tragedy, shock, whatever bad news is in her mind, for that short while." Shiva says that Samantha can come out of any situation and give her best. Whatever may befall her, the actress will forget it for the time being that she is in front of the camera. The actress leaves all her problems and everything that is troubling her outside the sets. And that is the greatest thing about the actress, shares the director, reports Indian Express.

Kushi is an upcoming romantic comedy bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore to name a few. Kushi is releasing on 1st September 2023.