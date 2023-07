Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda fans are waiting for Kushi. The film is a romance which will release on September 1, 2023. The song Aaradhya was released yesterday. In a still from the song, we can see Samantha Ruth Prabhu sitting near the feet of Vijay Deverakonda. They play the role of a married couple in the movie. He has his feet on her. Now, some years back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had put up a tweet on a movie poster. Fans felt she hinted at the poster of Nenokkadine. In the poster, we could see Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon together as she crouched behind him. He is seen looking back at the stunning actress. Also Read - Here's why Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not aggressively promote Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had tweeted, "Saw a poster of a yet-to-be-released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but it's point is actually that it is deeply regressive (sic)." Now, fans have trolled the actress saying what does she feel about the poster of Aaradhya from Kushi. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda opens up on how he wants his married life to be; compares it to a song

She tweeted that for this shot and check Kushi movie latest poster. pic.twitter.com/wOCnD6oXFq — Pakka boomer ? (@wtfhemanth) July 12, 2023

Karma is a boomerang cutie https://t.co/ashcDrnmyI — Pakka boomer ? (@wtfhemanth) July 12, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now in Belgrade for the shoot of Citadel. The actress will be seen in an action-packed role in that series. It is the Hindi version of the Citadel universe. Now, the foreign version of Citadel with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has made huge losses. It seems the studio head of Amazon asked for an explanation from the Russo Brothers. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post after announcing a career sabbatical

There are rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a break of a few months after this shoot to recuperate. She is fighting myositis an auto-immune disorder. It is a condition that has to be managed with medication, lifestyle and constant therapy.