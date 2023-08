Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the acclaimed South Superstar, is making significant strides in her career, with notable films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. Beyond regional cinema, she made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show The Family Man, which garnered immense praise. Samantha's cameo song in Pushpa: The Rise Oo Antava also grabbed headlines, showcasing her versatility. She further gained attention for her wit on Karan Johar's controversial talk show, Koffee With Karan. Also Read - Did Naga Chaitanya walk out of a theatre playing Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Kushi trailer?

In addition to her acting career, Samantha has solidified her presence on Instagram, boasting a staggering following of 27.3 million fans who get a glimpse of her glamorous side. Continuing this trajectory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stunned in a photoshoot.

Renowned photographer Vaishnav Praveen unveiled a captivating snapshot of the Kushi star on Sunday. Samantha was adorned in an exquisite golden gown that shimmered as brightly as her radiant aura. Striking a sensuous pose, she exuded perfection with bronzed makeup, glossy lips, and her flowing hair cascading down.

Impressed by her impeccable sense of style and fashion, several fans showered the post with endearing compliments. One admirer wrote, "Drop dead gorgeous ?❤️," while another commented, "Soooooo? hot?." Others expressed their admiration for Samantha's beauty and talent.

Currently, Samantha is engrossed in promoting her upcoming film, Kushi, in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Her stunning promotional looks have set the internet ablaze, and her recent photoshoots and appearances have only added to her growing appeal. The actress has been receiving praise for her looks in the film.

In a series of viral photos, Samantha donned a front-slit full-sleeved jacket with intricate zardosi, resham, and sequin embroidery, paired with a matching palazzo. Her minimalistic accessories and makeup, along with her elegant glasses, completed her chic look. Samantha credited Anita Dongre for her stylish outfit in her captions.