Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the top celebrities from South Indian cinema. She is one of the most established actresses in recent times. She has given some amazing performances in Mahanati, Super Deluxe, Eega and many more. Given her star power, her personal life also stays in news. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya but in 2021, the two stars decided to part ways. Fans were heartbroken and how when the couple announced their divorce. Since then, the actress' focus has been on her work. Recently though, a fan asked her to date someone and she had the best response.

gives a perfect reply to fan

On Twitter, a fan shared a sweet video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and mentioned that she should really start dating someone. To this, the actress responded, 'Who will love me like you do'. Aww, how sweet. We bet this response by Samantha must have made the fan's day. Earlier, when the Shaakuntalam actress appeared on Koffee With Karan with , she was asked if she was open to love. She had given a clear answer 'NO'. There seems to be no space for love as yet for Samantha post-split with as she has many films on her slate and to concentrate on her health. It was in October 2022 that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis. It is an autoimmune condition.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet below:

Who will love me like you do ?? https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023

Talking about films, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Shaakuntalam. The film will release on April 14, 2023. The trailer has already left fans mesmerised with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look as Shakuntala. Next, she has Kushi that also stars in the lead. The actress will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.