Vijay Deverakonda is indeed one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. The handsome hunk star is currently gearing up for the release of Kushi which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay Deverakonda is at the trailer launch of Kushi in Hyderabad right now and he has confessed that he is ready for marriage now! Yes, you read that right. The Dear Comrade star feels he can get married soon. Kushi is all about getting the drama in the marriage and Vijay is all game for it. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu HITS BACK at reports claiming she took financial help of Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment; 'I can easily take...'

Vijay Deverakonda is ready to settle down, marry!

Girls would definitely be going gaga over this statement by Vijay Deverakonda. A lot of them would also be dreaming about getting married to the handsome star right now. Vijay confesses that earlier even the topic of getting married would irritate him. But now, things have changed. He shares, "I think I am a bit comfortable with the idea of the marriage and I am open with the conversation especially, seeing my friends getting married and I am enjoying those processes. But I hope I have a married life of my own. That's the chapter in life that everyone should experience." His statement is going viral in entertainment news right now. Also Read - When Rashmika Mandanna predicted that Vijay Deverakonda will miss her while shooting without her [Watch video]

Watch the exclusive footage of Vijay Deverakonda talking about marriage plans here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Vijay Deverakonda on relationships

Just a couple of months ago, Vijay Deverakonda had opened up on his relationships. He shared that he has been lucky when it comes to women as far as relationships are concerned. He says he has been blessed with immense love and strength. Also Read - Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur has THIS to say about Vijay Deverakonda, gives latest update on VD13

Vijay Deverakonda relationship rumours

Vijay Deverakonda has been linked with a lot of his costars. However, the most prominent one is Rashmika Mandanna. They always hang out whenever they are in the same town. And there have been rumours and alleged spottings of Rashmika having lunch or dinner with the Deverakondas. Fans have been shipping them a lot since Geetha Govindam days. The two of them, however, have maintained a stance of being good friends only. There were also breakup rumours about Rashmika and Vijay. But the duo never reacted to it either. Vijay has also been linked to Ananya Panday. However, the actress has grabbed headlines for her alleged relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has Kushi for the 1st September release and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. He is rumoured to have signed a Bollywood movie as well but there is no confirmation on it as of yet.