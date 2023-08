Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are teaming up for Kushi. Various assets of Kushi have already been released online such as songs and lyrical. And just a couple of minutes ago, the makers dropped Kushi Trailer. For many months now, Kushi has been the talk of the town. It is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen sharing screen space with each other. And fans of both actors have been equally excited about the same. What is Samantha and Vijay's Kushi, check out the trailer below:

Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda fall in love but have troublesome marriage

The Kushi trailer begins with Vijay Deverakonda's Viplav visiting Kashmir with his friend. He falls in love with Kashmir which he describes as beautiful as the movie Roja. He then falls in love with a woman played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Being in the Hijab all the time, Viplav misunderstands that she is a Muslim. He keeps flirting with her and eventually, they fall in love. Aaradhya (Samantha's character name) then reveals to him that he is a Brahmin. Her family is against the marriage but his family is pretty cool. Still, they both get married.

Trouble starts brewing after they get married. The smallest of things are noticed by each other such as how she is always sad at home but happy when talking to her colleagues to how he shuts the door on her face or Viplav drinking, etc. He promises to be the best husband. However, the differences keep increasing and their arguments too. However, there are comedic elements attached to the trailer as well.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana . It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Vijay and Samantha, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar Vennela Kishore and many others. The film is scheduled to release on 1st September 2023. It has been shot in Kashmir, Hyderabad, Vizag and Alappuzha. It was during the shooting of Kushi that Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on suffering from myositis. And hence, the shooting had to be stopped for a while. Essentially a Telugu movie, Kushi will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.