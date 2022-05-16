and are currently shooting for their next film in Kashmir. The actors have been posting pictures and videos from the sets, and today, the makers unveiled the first look poster and revealed the title and the released date of the film. The movie is titled Kushi, and it will hit the big screens on 23rd December 2022. Kushi will release in four languages, Telugu, Tami, Kannada and Malayalam. Vijay took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut stirs up the nepotism debate; THIS actor claps back at trolls, hints at 'South debate'

The actor tweeted, "An explosion of Happiness, laughter, Love and family bonding #Kushi - Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release Spread the joy this Christmas, New Years."

He further shared the motion poster of the movie, and tweeted, "An Epic Romantic comedy in the making :) This one is for all of you and your families #Kushi https://youtu.be/552zD2HtCGs."

An Epic Romantic comedy in the making :) This one is for all of you and your families ❤️#Kushi https://t.co/VmcSgAJ0t8 pic.twitter.com/LFbkPU3IHH — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 16, 2022

Vijay and Samantha have earlier shared screen space in Mahanti in which both the actors played supporting roles. Now, fans of the actors are excited to watch them together on the big screen again as a jodi. Well, most of the upcoming films of Vijay and Samantha are releasing in Hindi, but surprisingly Kushi won’t be released in Hindi, so of course, fans of the actors in the Hindi markets would be upset about it.

Talking about other movies of Vijay and Samantha, the former will next be seen in Liger which is slated to release on 25th August 2022. The film is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The teaser of the film has already impressed one and all, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the film.

Meanwhile, Samantha has Shaakuntalam and Yashoda lined up. The latter is slated to release on 12th August 2022, and though it’s a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Even Shaakuntalam will be a pan-India release.