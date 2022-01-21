Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer to arrive as planned; clash with KGF 2 very much on

Quelling all speculations, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have put out an official statement, reiterating that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which also features Naga Chaitanya, is arriving as planned, ergo it'll take on KGF 2 at the box office