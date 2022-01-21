Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on 14th April, setting it up for a mega-clash with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF: Chapter 2. There's also chatter of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast possibly releasing on the same day, setting things up for a 3-way clash, with all top stars involved across three film industries, Bollywood, Sandalwood and Kollywood. Earlier, BollywoodLife had exclusively reealed that Laal Singh Chaddha was being postponed as the makers didn't want to take on KGF: Chapter 2 head on, especially after seeing how brilliantly Pushpa has performed and given the franchise pull of KGF. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinning and it’s too cute to be missed – see pic

However, quelling all speculations, including our information by our industry source, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have now put out an official statement, reiterating that the and starrer, which also features in a strong supporting role, will indeed be meeting its intended release date, dismissing all talk of avoiding a clash with Director Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 at the box office, at least for now. Also Read - RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2 and more South movies headed for release; get set for summer vacation with Ajith, Vijay, Yash and others – view pics

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Aamir Khan Productions tweeted its statement that read: “Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan (who had also helmed Secret Superstar), with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattachrya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.” Check out the tweet below: Also Read - Master, Annaatthe, Doctor – check out the HIGHEST GROSSING Tamil movies of 2021 starring Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan and others

Coming back to Beast, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer may yet book another date, and even if it were to come on the same day, the Nelson Dilipkumar would hardly impact Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF 2, both of which are eagerly anticipated in the Hindi belt, besides the latter's stronghold in its traditional Karnataka domain.