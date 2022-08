Naga Chaitanya is all set for his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor chose an unconventional role in Aamir Khan's film and that only shows how secure artist is Chay. But there have been a lot of questions arising that despite being a successful star down south, why hasn't he ever done Bollywood films? Naga in his recent conversation even revealed that he has been actively rejecting Bollywood films and the reason is that he is not very secure about his language. There have been a lot of actors who have openly said that earlier south stars were looked down upon, only after Baahubali do they get a fair chance. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan INSULTS Aamir Khan on the show; makes fun of his fashion

And only slowly now are south stars coming over Bollywood and trying their luck and in fact, we have managed to overrule as well. And classic example is , , Yash and more. Amid the south actors ruling Bollywood, Naga spoke about why he rejected Bollywood films, in an interaction he revealed, " I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. When I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest." Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan upset with Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan? Read details

While Naga Chaitanya who is all set for Laal Singh Chaddha, plays a boy from the south and that is the reason his Telugu accent will be justified. He adds further, " When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. We incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour". The few glimpses of Naga Chaitanya only show that the actor has tried hard to look convincing. The film also stars . Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj finally BREAKS SILENCE on paralysis track; says, 'the upcoming track is something very...'