Popular South star is currently busy promoting Laal Singh Chaddha which stars and in lead roles. Recently, Naga Chaitanya was spotted leaving filmmaker 's office in Mumbai on Tuesday and his presence left fans wondering. Pictures and videos of Chaitanya outside Bhansali's office went viral on social media and fans have requested the filmmaker to make Devdas with the actor. Chaitanya's grandfather Nageswara Rao starred in the Telugu version of Devdas which was made in 1953 named . This film is still considered one of the most iconic films in the Telugu industry.

Naga Chaitanya's fans filled the comments section with the request. One user wrote, "Ask Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) to make Devdas with him." While, another commented saying, "Bollywood's biggest (filmmaker) finally extracting our hidden gem." In the video, Chaitanya donned a black tee paired with brown khaki chinos and looked handsome as ever. He posed for the paps and even smiled at them before entering the office.

On the work front, Chaitanya was seen in the Telugu film Thank You. In Laal Singh Chaddha, he will be seen playing the role of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, Aamir Khan's close friend. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of 's . The actor will also start working on his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with .