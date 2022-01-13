Lady Superstar Nayanthara to invest a WHOPPING amount in a new business?

Nayanthara is called the Lady Superstar of the south film industry. The actress has been a part of many successful films down South, and soon she will be making her Bollywood debut as well. Apart from being an actress, Nayanthara is also a producer. She had launched Rowdy Pictures with fiance Vignesh Shivan. She also has businesses outside the entertainment industry; the actress has Chai Wale a food and beverage company and a cosmetic company named The Lip Balm. Now, reportedly she is all set to invest a whopping amount in a new business. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's baby, Nayanthara's wedding, Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut and more; things to look forward to from South stars in 2022

According to a report in Indiaglitz, the actress has decided to invest in a lucrative oil business. Sources have told the portal that Annaatthe actress is planning to invest a whopping amount of Rs. 100 crore in the UAE and that’s why she recently visited Dubai with her fiancé Vignesh. Well, there’s no official announcement about it. However, if this report turns out to be true, we can clearly say that she is not just the Lady Superstar of the South film industry, but also the Superstar of the business industry. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and other South stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut in 2022

Talking about Nayanthara’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Godfather (Telugu), Connect (Tamil), and Atlee’s next (Hindi debut). The actress’ fans are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut in which she will be seen opposite . The movie also stars and Sanya Malhotra. Reportedly, last year, the movie had started rolling; however, the production was stalled due to ’s drug case. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'wiser' New Year post, Radhe Shyam's postponement and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowdy Pictures (@therowdypictures)

Connect was announced on Nayanthara’s birthday last year. While announcing the film her production house Rowdy Pictures had shared on Instagram, “Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for! Presenting to you the first look of #Connect on this very special day #HBDNayanthara #Connect #ConnectFirstLook #LadySuperstar.”