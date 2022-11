South Indian films are a rage these days. Everyone across the nation gets excited when a big announcement takes place. Well, today, Lyca productions has made a big announcement. The production house has announced the next film by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. It is named as Lal Salaam. The poster of the film was released and it was announced that Rajinikanth will be seen in a special appearance in this film. Lal Salmaam stars Vishnu Vishal and actor Vikrant. Going by the poster of the film, one can derive that the film is based on cricket.

Rajinikanth's fans can't keep calm

It is after a long gap that Aishwarya is returning to directing films. It was in 2015 that she directed a film named . As the announcement of Lal Salaam made it to the internet, Aishwarya Rajinikanth started trending on Twitter. Fans are super excited that the father-daughter duo are collaborating on a film. fans are hoping that she will do justice to his role even though it is just a special appearance.

Check out the poster and fan reactions below:

Hoping His role is impactful and helps a quality film get a better reach and not just used for hype. It's a cricket film and as a cricket fan definitely looking forward to this ❤️?#LalSalaam #Rajinikanth #AishwaryaRajinikanth https://t.co/jsahoolvkT — ?????????ᶜʳⁱᶜᵏᵉᵗᵍᵉᵉᵏ (@RoshanSriram123) November 5, 2022

She Is An Excellent Director... #3 Is One Of My Most Favorite Films... #aishwaryarajinikanth. — Movie Buff (@BoxofficeH) November 4, 2022

#Rajinikanth doing a 20 Mins Cameo Role in the film directed by #AishwaryaRajinikanth ft. #VishnuVishal - Expected to be a Cricket Based film. Pooja Tomorrow.. — VCD (@VCDtweets) November 4, 2022

Lal Salaam will make it to the theatres in 2023. As per the updates doing the rounds of the internet, a puja will take place to officially begin the film. It is indeed a proud moment for any father to work with his daughter.