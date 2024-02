Lal Salaam: Out of all the film couples whose separation shocked us to the core, it was certainly that of Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. Being married for 18 years, the estranged couple surprised the world when they announced their separation in January 2022. Last year in October, speculations were rife that the duo might get back together as both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were spotted at son Yatra's school event. However, it was later revealed that the couple has no plan to get back together; however, they will continue co-parenting their sons. In a recent post, Dhanush wished the team of Lal Salaam for success and love. He did mention Rajinikanth, however, he snubbed ex-wife Aishwaryaa in his recent post. Also Read - Dhanush shoots for his next near Tirupati temple; filming stalled after complaint from devotees

Lal Salaam: Did Dhanush deliberately ignore his ex-wife Aishwaryaa in his recent post?

Although Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are now separated, they still share a cordial relationship with each other. Post the divorce announcement, they never blamed or accused each other, neither did they share the personal details behind the divorce. In fact, they are successfully co-parenting their sons. Till today, Dhanush holds high regard for Rajinikanth. Hence, it was not a big surprise when Dhanush took to social media and wished the team of Lal Salaam. The actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted the following message. While he mentioned Rajinikanth, there was no mention of ex-wife Aishwaryaa. Was this just a mistake from Dhanush's side, as Aishwaryaa is the director of Laal Salaam, or does Dhanush not want to be associated with his ex-wife on social media platforms? Check out the post below. Also Read - Pongal 2024: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mohanlal and more South Indian celebs wish fans on the occasion [View Pics]

Lal Salaam is a sports drama film featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Rajinikanth has an extended cameo in the film. The film is all set to release on 9 February 2024, clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the box office.