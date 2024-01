Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth’s upcoming new movie is set to release on February 9, 2024. Fans and trade experts are positive that the movie will certainly perform exceptionally at the box office. The film recently had a grand audio launch in Chennai on January 26, 2024. The event saw the presence of Rajinikanth's entire family, including his wife Latha, daughters Soundarya, Aishwarya, and grandchildren. While the event was a huge success, a recent video from the same event is going viral, receiving tremendous love on social media. The video features Soundarya's son cutely imitating Rajinikanth’s salaam gesture from Lal Salaam. Check out the video below. Also Read - Before Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, these Indian and Hollywood actors impressed as robots

Watch: Rajinikanth’s grandson Ved imitates the superstar's 'Salaam' gesture

In the video above, you can witness Ved lovingly imitating his granddad Rajinikanth’s iconic salaam gesture. As soon as the crowd sees the young kid's playful antics, they immediately start rooting and cheering for him. Soundarya, too, was pleasantly surprised when she saw her son imitating his granddad. Check out the video above. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth and more Bollywood, South celebs attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Speaking of Lal Salaam, the movie is a Tamil-language sports drama directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance. The music has been composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, and the film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: After backlash, netizens are now all praise for Prabhas' movie Adipurush - Know why

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Vettaiyan, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others. Originally titled Thalaivar 170, as it marks Rajinikanth's 170th film as the lead actor, the film will be directed by T. J. Gnanavel.