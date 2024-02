Rajinikanth is the OG Thalaivaa and there will never be a replacement. For ages now, the superstar has been entertaining the public with his massy films. His recent hits include Jailer that broke several box office records. Now, the Thalaivaa is here to present fans with Lal Salaam. It is a sports drama helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is a sports drama that revolves around the game of cricketer. Today the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. Since evening fans were waiting with bated breath for the trailer and now it is finally out. Also Read - Leo actor Vijay Thalapathy announces his political party in a surprise move; a look at celebs who have joined politics

As per the trailer, it is Vishnu Vishal who is the protagonist in the film. The actor has a troubled past. However, a panditji predicts that he will bring name to the village and the only way he can do so is through cricket. Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. From his entry to dialogue delivery, Rajinikanth is as usual fantastic. His swag is something that will keep you glued to the screen all the time.

As the trailer of Lal Salaam made it to the internet, everyone is simply raving about it. All the Rajinikanth's fans are quite certain that Lal Salaam is another blockbuster unloading for the superstar.

The music of Lal Salaam is done by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release on February 9, 2024. It is definitely a new box office storm unloading thanks to Lal Salaam and Rajinikanth.