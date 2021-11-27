Ahem! When The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose sex over food – here's why

is one of the most popular actresses from down South. She has comfortably made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. She is now also venturing into Bollywood and Hollywood and her fans are more than happy. Talking about the actress, we recently stumbled upon an old interview of hers wherein she had to make a tough choice. She had to choose between sex and food. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Fans speculate real reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Rashmika Mandanna jets off to the US to meet Vijay Devarkonda and more

In 2017, during an interview with Just For Women, the actress went through a rapid fire round. She was then asked to choose between sex and food. Well, her answer left many surprised. She choose sex. The actress initially hesitated to answer and said, "Damn! I can't choose". And then admitted "Sex, I would starve any day" and burst into laughing. Well, well, okay then!

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made it to the headlines because of her separation from . After being married for almost three years, they decided to part ways. They had a dreamy wedding and the pictures had gone viral on social media. They were considered to be the cutest and ideal couple of the South Film industry, however, destiny had something else planned and they parted ways.

Post the separation, the actress had penned a long note addressing the rumours doing around their divorce, speculating the cause. She wrote, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless."