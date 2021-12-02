Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun step in to help people affected due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, donate Rs. 25 lakh each

The heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh have caused floods in many parts of the state. People are affected due to floods, and the situation isn’t good in the state right now. Tollywood actors like , , and have stepped in to help people who are affected due to floods. These actors have donated Rs. 25 lakh each to Chief Minister Relief Fund for the relief work. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles and seduces in the BTS of latest magazine photoshoot - watch

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to inform his fans about his contribution. He tweeted, "Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM."

Ram Charan posted, "Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM."

Allu Arjun tweeted, "My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in movies like Acharya, Godfather, and Bhola Shankar. Acharya, which also stars Ram Charan, is slated to release on 4th February 2022.

Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan has RRR and Shankar’s next lined up. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the big screens on 7th January 2022. It is one of the most awaited pan-India films.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The directorial will release in theatres on 17th December 2021. It also stars and Rashmika Mandanna, and will be seen in a dance number in the movie.