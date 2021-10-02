Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya CONFIRM their separation; request for privacy in official statement – read here

South superstars and have been in the news for quite some time now. Speculations were being made that their marriage has hit rock bottom and they are headed for a divorce. For a long time, they maintained silence on the same but now, they have shared an official statement confirming the rumours. On Instagram, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared their statement confirming their split and even asked for privacy from fans, and others. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a cryptic post about 'despair, love, truth' amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Their statement reads, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

While Samantha has switched off the comments for this post, fans are expressing shock over their separation on Naga Chaitanya aka Chay Akkineni's post. ChaySam fans are heartbroken to know about their split.

The rumours of their separation started when Samantha changed her name on social media. She dropped the surname Akkineni and kept it only to S. Ever since then fans have been speculating about their separation.

They tied the knot in 2017 and in three years, their relationship hit a rough patch.