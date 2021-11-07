Is Vijay Deverakonda dating someone? Liger actor's recent revelation will leave you surprised

There is no denying that Arjun Reddy star is one of the hottest stars of the South film industry. His extremely charming looks and perfectly toned physique can make any girl fall for him. Of course, there is a lot of curiosity around his dating life. Does Vijay Deverakonda has someone special in his life? Is he having an affair? Well, the actor has spilled some beans. Also Read - Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday locks lips with boyfriend Ivor McCray on her dreamy marriage proposal in Maldives – view pics

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be taking part in the promotions of the film Pushpaka Vimanam as it stars his brother Anand. A video titled The Deverakondas Answer The Web's Most Searched Questions has made it to the internet in which we see the two brothers answering fan questions. One of the question that came up was about Vijay's dating life. He was asked if he was dating someone, to which, he replied that he has recently suffered a heartbreak. What? Really? By whom? Brother Anand had a very cheeky reply to this and said, "Just like my leading lady in the film who runs away." Watch the video below:

Of late, reports had it that sparks are flying between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. They are considered to be one hit on-screen pair and it was being rumoured that they are a pair in real life too. But nothing was confirmed.

On the work front, Vijay next has Liger in his kitty. He will be marking his Bollywood debut with this film and will star opposite . It is backed by 's Dharma Productions. We recently reported that the stars have completed the shoot of a lavish song for the film.