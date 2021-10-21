KGF: Chapter 2 - Srinidhi Shetty's intriguing poster and look will leave you waiting to know more

It is South actress Srinidhi Shetty's birthday today and on this special occasion, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled a new poster. The birthday girls essays the role of Reena Desai, actor Yash's love interest in the film. As the poster was launched, the makers dropped a question for the fans. Adding to the excitement, the makers asked what does Reena has in store for all. Also Read - When Rocking Star Yash's reply on KGF beating Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office won hearts

The poster was tweeted with the caption, "Wishing our kill lady of #KGF a very happy birthday @SrinidhiShetty7

? aka Reena Desai. Curious to know what all Reena gonna bring in #KGFChapter2. Love, Brutality and whatnot?

#KGF2onApr14 #hombalefilms#HBDSrinidhiShetty." In the poster, we see the actress beautiful dressed in a black saree.

Fans are already crushing over this look of Srinidhi Shetty and are desperately waiting to know more about KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the role of the main villain.

It was recently that Yash had announced the release date of KGF 2. The film will hit the theatres in April 14, 2022. He had shared the poster and said, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022."