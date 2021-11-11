Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan is overwhelmed as the trailer lights up Burj Khalifa; reaction of his wife and daughter is priceless – watch

is one of the most popular and successful stars from the South Film industry. He is among the A-listers who is loved by all. Currently, the star and his fans are gearing up for the release of his film Kurup. The film is helmed by Srinath Rajendran and it is all set to release on November 12. The promotions are in full swing and recently the fans were left delighted as the trailer of Kurup played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Dulquer Salmaan and his family were there to witness the same. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor expressed how happy he was with it. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Mammootty made son Dulquer Salmaan cancel a Rs 40 crore OTT deal for his upcoming pan-India venture?

On Insta, he shared a video and expressed that never in his wildest dreams had he imagined that there would be a time when the trailer of his film will be shown at Burj Khalifa. His wife and daughter were also with him and the entire family was pretty excited to witness the moment. In the caption, he wrote, "Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!! This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible." Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan becomes the FIRST Tamil star to receive this HUGE HONOUR that'll fill her fans' hearts with joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Maya Menon. As per the reports, Kurup is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup and has been written by K. S. Aravind, Jithin K. Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair. Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's advice post divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bholaa Shankar to have a mega launch and more