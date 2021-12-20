's film Pushpa: The Rise is currently the most talked-about film. It is creating waves among the audiences and how. Everyone is praising Allu Arjun's prolific performance in the film. Now, it is who has made an appreciation post for Allu Arjun. The actress has appeared in a special item song in the film which has also garnered a lot of attention. Taking to her Instagram account, The Family Man 2 actress penned a long note stating that she feels inspired by Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa: The Rise. She showered praises on the actor and also mentioned that she just could not look away from the screen while watching the film. Also Read - Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS how CHALLENGING it was to dance with Allu Arjun on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post read, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired."

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be a blockbuster hit already. Within 2 days it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection. Even in the Hindi belt, the film has performed exceptionally well. While Allu Arjun is in the lead, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna, , Anasuya and many others in pivotal roles. It is directed by . The film marks his comeback to direction and what a glorious comeback it is!