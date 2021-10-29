RRR: SS Rajamouli opens up on film's clash with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

RRR starring Jr NTR, , and is among the most awaited movies. The film directed by maker SS Rajamouli is desperately awaited by the fans as after a long time audience will get to see a big budget period drama. It will kick start the year 2022 as it will make it to the theatres on January 7. But a cause of concern to the makers could be the release of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by on January 6. Is SS Rajamouli worried about this clash? Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli shares how Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt left him impressed during the shoot and his special bond with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

At an event held recently, the filmmaker shared his thoughts on the same. He stated that he is not at all concerned with this clash as he believes in the story. He mentioned that if the films are good, audience will come to watch it no matter what. He was quoted saying, "The clash won't hamper the business. Even if four films come together, if they are good, people are going to come to watch all of them. There are multiple instances in the past when this has happened. Because of the COVID times and everything being shut for one and a half year, a bottleneck is expected. But if your content is good, it doesn't matter how many films come together. People are going to come. They'll be spoilt for choice." He further also hoped that all the films do well at the box office.

SS Rajamouli said, "I certainly hope and wish all the films are good, all the films make money, make the audience excited and happy. This is the time where we can't say my film has to do well, that film can't do well. This is the time for all of us to come together and say, think and feel that all films should make money."

Well, only time will tell which film emerges victorious at the box office.