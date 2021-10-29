RRR: SS Rajamouli shares how Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt left him impressed during the shoot and his special bond Jr NTR and Ram Charan

RRR is one of the biggest films that will soon make it to the theatres. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has a splendid starcast of , Jr NTR, and . It is for the first time that the ace director has collaborated with the stars from Bollywood. At a recent event, the director spoke shared his experience of working with Alia Bhatta and Ajay Devgn. He called them thorough professionals. Also Read - RRR teaser review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer has BLOCKBUSTER written on it in bold letters

Talking about all the stars, he said, "They know what to do, they learn their lines, they look to the director what he wants. If I talk about Ajay Sir, he does not even go to his caravan. He sits outside the shooting area and sits there looking at me continuously. If I look at him, he would be like do you want me Sir and he would be on the sets. Alia kept buggering the direction department to get her lines so she can get her lines and diction right. I did not have any kind of difficulty. Charan and NTR are my brothers. I have known them for years." Also Read - The most expensive gifts Bollywood's leading men have given to their wives will leave you shocked and jealous

He then spoke about working amidst the pandemic and the challenges that came his way. He was quoted saying, "Working in pandemic times had its challenges. There was no difficulty in working. Working in pandemic times had its challenges. Getting back to the shoot, maintaining the distances, mask; making people aware of the protocol. You have to do it." Also Read - Raveena Tandon: From Ajay Devgn to Karisma Kapoor - Bollywood celebs who have a permanent place in the Mast Mast girl's bad books

RRR is a period drama film which is all set to release in January 2022. It will face a competition from Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by .